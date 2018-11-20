Asus ROG Phone with overclocked SoC now available for Rs 78,000 in the US

The Asus ROG Phone is the first gaming-smartphone from Asus with an overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC @2.96 GHz is now available in the United States of America for $1099 (Rs 78,333). Here are the complete details on the Asus ROG Phone.

Asus ROG Phone accessories pricing

ROG Mobile Desktop Dock - $229.99 (Rs 21429.79) (Used to connect the smartphone to a monitor).

ROG TwinView Dock - $399.99 (Rs 28573.29) (Acts as a secondary display)

ROG Gamevice Controller - $89.99 (Rs 6428.44) (Physical controllers for the ROG Phone)

ROG WiGig Dock - $329.99 (Rs 23572.84)

ROG Professional Dock - $119.99 (Rs 14286.29)

ROG Phone Case - $59.99 (Rs 4285.39

Asus ROG Phone specifications

The Asus ROG Phone comes with a 6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080, offering a refresh rate of 90Hz with support for HDR and 1mn response time. This is the only smartphone, which offers has an OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The ROG Phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with a clock speed of 2.95 GHz to offer improved gaming performance, compared to a flagship smartphone with standard Snapdragon 845 SoC with 2.8 GHz clock speed. The overclocked Snapdragon is coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 128/512 GB of internal storage.

Just like the Asus ZenFone 5z, the smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP (f/1.7 aperture) primary RGB sensor and an 8 MP (f/2.0 aperture) wide-angle lens. There is an 8 MP front-facing camera with 1080p video recording capability, whereas the primary camera can record 4K videos @60fps.

The smartphone runs on a tweaked version of the Zen UI on top of Android 8.1 Oreo and is expected to receive Android 9 Pie update in early 2019. The software comes with a lot of gaming-centric features like Game Boost (X Mode)Mode, which will allocate all the available resources (RAM and processing power) for gaming, offering a lag-free gaming experience. This feature can be turned on by squeezing the smartphone.

A 4000 mAh battery drives the smartphone with ASUS HyperCharge technology, which can charge the battery from 0 to 100% in 30 minutes.