Asus Zenfone 3 Max is available at Rs. 9,999 after a Rs. 1,000 price cut

The Taiwan-based manufacturer Asus has announced a price cut on the ZenFone 3 Max that was launched in India in November last year Rs. 12,999. After the recent price cut, this smartphone will be available at Rs. 9,999.

The ZenFone 3 Max was launched in India with the model number ZC520TL. The major highlight of the smartphone is the capacious 4100mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 30 days of standby time and 20 hours of talk time on 3G. In addition to this ability, the smartphone can also double as a power bank and charge other smartphones as it features the reverse charging capability.

The Asus ZenFone 3 Max will be available at the new price point of Rs. 9,999 via the online retailers such as Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal and others and offline via the Asus exclusive stores and others all over the country. After the price cut, the device becomes one of the best battery smartphones in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price bracket.

Notably, the company announced a price cut of Rs. 2,000 on the device earlier this year taking it down to Rs. 10,999. Also, the smartphone that was launched with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow topped with ZenUI 3.0 received the latest ZenUI update based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat lately.

To refresh on its specifications, the Asus Zenfone 3 Max boasts of a 5.2-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. At its heart, there operates a quad-core MediaTek MT6737T SoC clocked at 1.25GHz paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB default memory capacity that can be expanded further up to 32GB using a microSD card. The imaging aspects of the smartphone include a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera at the front.

The device weighs in at 148 grams and measures 8.55 mm in thickness. The connectivity aspects on board the ZenFone 3 Max are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, and other standard features such as hybrid dual SIM supporting two nano SIM cards. The device has all the necessary sensors too that are seen on smartphones. The ZenFone 3 Max features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor too that can keep the device secured.