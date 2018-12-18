Asus ZenFone 5 Max running on Android 9 Pie spotted on Geekbench with 4 GB RAM

Asus, the Taiwanese smartphone brand is known for offering affordable mobile phones with big batteries coupled with best-in-class specifications. A new Asus smartphone named Asus ZenFone 5 Max has been spotted on Geekbench, which is expected to launch at MWC 2019.

The Geekbench listing of the Asus ZenFone 5 Max reveals some of the interesting features of the mobile phone, including the chipset that powers the device.

The Geekbench listing

According to the benchmarking platform listing, the Asus ZenFone 5 Max scores 1516 points on single core CPU performance and 5408 points on the multi-core CPU performance. These scores are similar to other smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC.

Going further in the Geekbench listing reveals that the Asus ZenFone 5 Max comes with 4 GB of RAM and offers the latest Android 9 Pie OS from Google. Considering the "Max" nomenclature, the Asus ZenFone 5 Max is expected to come with a big display with a beefier battery with at least 5000 mAh capacity.

Similar to the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

The recently launched Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 also shares a lot of characteristics with Asus ZenFone 5 Max. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC also powers Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 with 3/4/6 GB of RAM.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 has a few tricks up its sleeves, including the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and a massive 5000 mAh battery. In fact, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is the only smartphone under Rs 20,000 with Corning Gorilla Glass 6, which offers added protection to the smartphone display.

As of now, there is no information on the pricing or the launch date of the Asus ZenFone 5 Max what so ever. The company is most likely to announce the ZenFone 5 Max at MWC and is expected to cost under $300 (Rs 20,000) at least for the base variant.