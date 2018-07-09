Asus Zenfone 5z up for sale exclusively on Flipkart starting Rs 29,999

Last week Asus launched its Zenfone 5z in India, and now the smartphone is up for sale from midnight Sunday exclusively on Flipkart. There are three variants of the flagship which will are available from July 9, 00:00 am starting Rs 29,999. The phone was launched in India with the hardware similar to the OnePlus 6, but price wises it is much lower the OnePlus flagship.

The Zenfone 5Z launched in Meteor Silver and Midnight Blue color variants. The device has been launched in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage space priced at Rs. 29,999, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space priced at Rs. 32,999 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage space priced at Rs. 36,999.

Asus Zenfone 5Z specifications

Zenfone 5Z sports a 6.2-inch FHD+ 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with a resolution 2246 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9 as there is a notch on top of the screen. There is Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top and Glove Touch support. At its core, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage space. There is a hybrid dual SIM slot supporting up to 2TB of additional storage.

The Asus smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box topped with ZenUI 5.0 and is upgradeable to Android P. The imaging aspects include a dual-camera setup at its rear. There is a 12MP primary Sony IMX363 sensor with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, EIS, 4-axis, Pro mode with RAW support. The secondary sensor is an 8MP one with f/2.0 aperture and a 120-degree wide-angle lens. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an 83-degree wide-angle lens.

The notable features include a fingerprint sensor at its rear, a 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, DTS headphone, dual speakers, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and GPS among others. A 3300mAh battery with Asus BoostMaster fast charging as well as AI charging.

Offers on Asus Zenfone 5z

Buyers can also get the phone at Rs 3,000 lesser by using their ICICI debit or credit card. Moreover, Jio customers can avail up to 100GB of additional data and cashback vouchers of worth Rs 2,200. The e-commerce site is also offering its mobile protection plan which covers display and water damage, at a discounted price of Rs 499. The smartphone also comes with a no-cost EMI option starting Rs. 3,333.

Source