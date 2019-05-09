Asus Zenfone 6 case renders reveal design from all angles News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Asus Zenfone 6 has been leaked in the form of case renders.

Asus will unveil the Zenfone 6 series of smartphones on May 16. This time, the company is expected to announce three smartphones - a mid-range Zenfone 6, an entry-level Zenfone 6 Lite and a flagship Zenfone 6Z. While we are just a week away from the launch event, fresh case renders of the device have appeared online revealing its possible design.

The case renders have been leaked by Slashleaks show that the Zenfone 6 will feature a unique design. The horizontal camera placement and the shape of the fingerprint sensor are all quite unique. However, there is no clarity if this will be the final design of the smartphone.

Asus Zenfone 6 case renders

The rear of the upcoming Asus smartphone appears to be curved towards the right and left edges. At the center of the top half of the rear panel is a cutout for the fingerprint sensor, which appears to be squarish. Above this smartphone is a large-sized cutout for the dual-camera module and this extends to the top of the case. The dual cameras at positioned horizontally and there is a LED flash module between them.

Moving on to the front, it looks like the device will feature a pop-up selfie camera. The cutout extending from the rear to the top edge makes us believe so. The left edge of the smartphone appears to be barren while the right edge has cutouts for the volume rocker, power button and another unknown key. There are cutouts for the USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom of the smartphone.

Though we cannot take these leaked case renders to show the final design, we can expect the Zenfone 6 and 6Z smartphones to have a similar design as their predecessors - Zenfone 5 and 5Z came with the same front and rear design. Also, there is a chance for the flagship model to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and triple cameras at its rear.