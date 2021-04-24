Asus ZenFone 8 Appears On Geekbench; Snapdragon 888 SoC Confirmed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Asus is gearing up to launch the ZenFone 8 series of smartphones soon. The company is expected to launch three devices- the regular ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Pro, and the ZenFone 8 Mini. There is also a rumor that all three smartphones of the series will be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The Asus ZenFone 8 Mini with the Snapdragon 888 SoC had recently visited Geekbench. Now, another smartphone was spotted on the Geekbench listing with the same chipset. The handset is speculated to be the ZenFone 8 as per a report by XDA Developers.

Asus ZenFone 8 Spotted On Geekbench Listing

The smartphone is listed on the Geekbench with model number ASUS_I004D with a Lahaina motherboard. The smartphone has managed to score 1124, 3669 in single and multi-core tests respectively. Further, the phone is said to ship with Android 11 software-wise and up to 16GB RAM option. As of now, there is nothing much info on the smartphone. However, we can expect the smartphone will soon visit more certifications in the coming days.

On the other hand, the ZenFone 8 Mini was spotted with the model number ASUS_I006D, confirming the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. As far as features are concerned, the ZenFone 8 Mini is also said to come with up to 16GB RAM and run Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. Further, the phone is also expected to feature a 5.92-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Considering this, we can also expect the same refresh rate from the standard variant.

For imaging, the Asus ZenFone 8 Mini is rumored to flaunt a rotating camera like its predecessor Asus ZenFone 7. It might include a 64MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens. Other aspects of ZenFone 8 Mini will include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 30W fast charging.

As of now, the ROG Phone 5 is the latest device from the brand which price starts at Rs. 49,999. In terms of price, the smartphone has a 144Hz display, Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging. Now, it remains to be whether the ZenFone 8 series will costs similar or higher than the ROG Phone 5.

