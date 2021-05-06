Asus ZenFone 8 Flip, ZenFone 8 Mini Renders Leak: Can These Models Take On Rivals? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Asus is gearing up to take the wraps off two new models - ZenFone 8 Flip and ZenFone 8 aka ZenFone 8 Mini on May 12. Eventually, these devices are hitting the rumor mills almost every other day shedding light on what we can expect from them. Recently, we came across the leaked renders of the Mini variant and now the renders of both the models have emerged online.

Asus ZenFone 8 Series Renders

As its name indicates, the ZenFone 8 Flip seems to flaunt a motorized flip camera arrangement at the rear. This camera will double as the front-facing sensors too by just flipping to the front. Notably, this is similar to what we have seen in the previous ZenFone models. From the renders revealed by 91mobiles, the Asus ZenFone 8 Flip's camera is seen clearly.

As seen in the previous set of leaked renders, the Asus ZenFone 8 Mini misses out on a flip camera arrangement, probably due to its petite size. There appears to be a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera sensor and a dual-camera setup at the rear.

Asus ZenFone 8 Series Expected Specs

While there is not much information regarding its specifications, we expect it to have specs that are identical to those of the ZenFone 7 Pro. It is expected to flaunt a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The other aspects that likely include a Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, three rear camera sensors with a 64MP main unit, and a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

When it comes to the Asus ZenFone 8 Mini, the device seems to flaunt a 5.92-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution, There smartphone is believed to use a Snapdragon 888 SoC along with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The other aspects that are expected include 64MP and 12MP camera sensors at the rear, and a 4000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The other rumored aspect includes 8K video recording support that is seen in many premium offerings of late.

Better Than Competition?

The Asus ZenFone 8 Flip is believed to compete against the likes of other similar flagship offerings such as the OnePlus 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20, Xiaomi 11 Ultra and more. While these smartphones also bundle goodies such as capable camera sensors, long-lasting battery life and more, the combination of 8K video recording and a flip camera module is something that we have not seen before.

Likewise, talking about the competition of Asus ZenFone 8 that could be launched as the Mini model, it could compete against the compact iPhone, the iPhone 12 Mini. It wasn't a successful model due to various reasons including the small display of 5.4 inches and a way too smaller battery that doesn't last for long. If the Mini model launches with the rumored specs, it could be one of the best compact smartphones out there. However, we can get to know more details only with the final announcement of these new Asus smartphones next week.

