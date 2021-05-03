ENGLISH

    Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Renders Revealed; Can It Take On iPhone Mini?

    By
    |

    Asus ZenFone 8 series has been creating a lot of buzz around lately. The series is expected to have a couple of models, including the Asus ZenFone 8 Mini. The company is set to launch the ZenFone 8 series on May 12 and has been steadily teasing the devices. Recently, the renders of the Asus ZenFone 8 Mini came into light, suggesting a compact-sized premium smartphone.

    Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Renders Revealed; Can It Take On iPhone Mini?

     

    Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Renders Revealed

    The tip comes from Gadget Tendency, which came across the case renders of the Asus ZenFone 8 Mini, which has further revealed the front and the rear design of the smartphone. Going into the details, one can identify the cutout for two cameras housed in a rectangular module, which also makes room for an LED flash.

    Upfront, Asus had already revealed the punch-hole display in one of its teasers. Other details revealed now include the right side of the AsusFone 8 Mini that packs the volume rockers and the power button. Asus has also retained the 3.5mm audio jack with a slot on top of the device. Additionally, there's a USB-C port and the speaker grille at the bottom of the Mini smartphone.

    Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Renders Revealed; Can It Take On iPhone Mini?

    Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Expected Features

    The Asus ZenFone 8 Mini is tipped to pack a 5.92-inch AMOLED display that offers a 1080p FHD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. Reports also suggest a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support under the hood. It's also been confirmed that the upcoming Asus ZenFone 8 Mini would draw power from the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC.

     

    A new leak had suggested the Asus ZenFone 8 Mini would be available in several RAM models, offering up to 16GB RAM paired with up to 256GB default storage. Also, the device will include a dual-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX688 primary sensor along with a Cirrus CS35L45 amplifier. That said, these are mere speculations and should be taken with a grain of salt.

    Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Renders Revealed; Can It Take On iPhone Mini?

    Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Better Than iPhone Mini?

    Apple brought the Mini design with the iPhone 12 series. With a compact design, the iPhone 12 Mini offered all the high-end, premium features under the hood. Soon after the launch, it was rumored that several companies might follow suit and launch a compact smartphone with flagship features. Looks like the Asus ZenFone 8 Mini is going to be a classic example.

    That said, the iPhone 12 Mini wasn't a commercial success. Users were already used to large, immersive displays with more than 6-inch real estate. Bringing in a small, 5.4-inch display wasn't something that people wanted to use. Moreover, it also brought in a very compact battery that would drain out pretty fast.

    Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Renders Revealed; Can It Take On iPhone Mini?

    On the other hand, the Asus ZenFone 8 Mini has understood the drawbacks of the Mini smartphone and has upgraded it accordingly. Despite its small size, Asus is tipped to include a 4,000 mAh battery. The upcoming Asus ZenFone 8 Mini is set to be the most compact smartphone running Snapdragon 888 SoC. But it'll remain to see how successful it would be commercially.

    Read More About: asus smartphones iPhone news
    Story first published: Monday, May 3, 2021, 12:39 [IST]
    X