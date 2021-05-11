Asus ZenFone 8 Series Launching Tomorrow: How And Where To Watch Launch Live Stream News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Asus Zenfone 8 series is just a day away from its global launch. Meanwhile, Asus India has confirmed the delay of the launch due to Covid-19 crisis. Moreover, the upcoming lineup is said to comprise the ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Flip.

There might be a Pro model as well; however, we will have to wait a few more hours to know for sure. Here's a quick roundup of what to expect from the upcoming Asus ZenFone 8 series.

Asus ZenFone 8 Expected Features

The Asus ZenFone 8 is said to launch as the ZenFone 8 Mini compact smartphone with flagship-grade features. The ZenFone 8 is said to have a 5.9-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Snapdragon 888 5G SoC will handle the processing paired with Adreno 660 GPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 native storage. Further, the device is said to run Android 11-based ZenUI 8 custom skin on top and a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

It will include a 64MP Sony IMX686 main lens and a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP front camera for selfies and videos. The phone will support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port for charging. It could measure 148 x 68.5 x 8.9mm and weigh 169 grams.

Asus ZenFone 8 Flip Expected Features

The ZenFone 8 Flip will have a motorized rear flip camera arrangement featuring a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP macro lens. Upfront, the handset is rumored to get a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is also believed to ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and Android 11-based ZenUI custom skin on top. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Asus ZenFone 8 Pricing Details

As far as the price is concerned, the standard Zenfone 8 series price has already revealed online. The 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant is said to come with a price tag of EUR 700 (around Rs. 62,400), EUR 750 (around Rs. 67,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM model.

Lastly, the high-end 16GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant will carry a price tag of EUR 800 (around Rs. 71,500). Considering the European price tag, we can expect the handset will cost slightly cheaper compared to the European models.

Asus ZenFone 8 Series: Launch Date, Timing

The global launch of the handsets will take place tomorrow (May 12) at 7 PM CEST (10:30 PM IST). The event will be live-streamed on the official ASUS YouTube channel.

