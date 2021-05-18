Asus ZenFone 8 To Be Labelled Asus 8Z In India; Is There Something New? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Asus ZenFone 8 series went official last week in the global market. The company is now gearing up to launch its new flagship lineup in the Indian market as well. The launch was delayed due to the pandemic situation across the country. However, the brand is expected to soon introduce the ZenFone 8 Pro and the ZenFone 8 Mini beside the standard variant in India. However, we might see different labelling for the vanilla variant.

Asus ZenFone 8 To Launch As Asus 8Z In India?

Back in 2019, Asus had received a court order concerning the usage of the Zen/ZenFone moniker. With the trademark issue cited by the court, Asus had to launch the ZenFone 6 as Asus 6Z in India. It is Asus will follow the same strategy with the ZenFone 8 in India as well.

The company is expected to launch the ZenFone 8 as Asus 8Z in India. Confirming this speculation is the BIS (Bureau Of Indian Standards) certification website. An upcoming smartphone with the Asus_I1006D model number has been listed which is associated with the Asus 8Z.

The listing also hints that the ZenFone 8 Flip which is the high-end variant will not be announced in the country. Unfortunately, the BIS listing doesn't confirm any specific feature of the Asus 8Z. However, it does indicate an imminent launch in the country.

If the company brings the other variants as well in India, we can expect different labelling there as well; probably Asus 6Z Pro and 6Z Mini. However, we will have to wait for an official confirmation to be certain of this development.

Nevertheless, the company will likely be not making any changes to the hardware. We can expect the Asus 8Z to launch with the same flagship Snapdragon 888 processor as the global variant (ZenFone 8). The device will likely be available with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.

The Asus 8Z will sport a 5.9-inch E4 AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 120HZ screen refresh rate. The display will feature a pinch-hole camera cutout and have Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The device will ship with a dual-camera module with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. A 4,000 mAh battery would be driving the handset accompanied by 30W Quick Charge 4.0.

So, new labelling wouldn't impact the sales anyhow in the country if the device packs the same set of high-end features as the global model. The company would have to be strategic with the pricing so that the ZenFone 8 series grabs the maximum of the audience here.

