Asus Zenfone Max M1, Zenfone Lite L1 get Rs. 2,000 price cut

Asus has made an interesting announcement today for its fans in India. The company has slashed the cost of two of its affordable smartphones making them even cheaper now. Well, the talk is about the Asus Zenfone Max M1 and Zenfone Lite L1.

Both these smartphones have received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 in the country. Asus launched these two smartphones back in October last year. Both these smartphones have almost similar specifications such as Snapdragon 430 SoC except for minor differences.

Asus Zenfone Max M1, Lite L1 price cut

The Zenfone Max M1 was launched for Rs. 8,999 in the country and now it has received a price cut taking it down to Rs. 6,999. On the other hand, the Zenfone Lite L1 priced at Rs. 6,999 is now available for Rs. 4,999. Notably, these Asus smartphones are listed on the online retailer Flipkart at the discounted pricing.

Asus Zenfone Max M1, Lite L1 specifications

Both these affordable Asus smartphones are fitted with a similar a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 430 SoC. The Zenfone Max M1 has 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage space while the Zenfone Lite L1 has relatively lower 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. Both devices have a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage support of up to 256GB.

At the rear there is a 13MP rear camera with 5P lens and f/2.0 aperture on these phones. There are features such as Asus PixelMaster, Live Beauty and HDR. The selfie camera on the Zenfone Max M1 is an 8MP sensor with LED flash, Live Beauty, Portrait Mode and Face Unlock. The Zenfone Lite L1 has a 5MP selfie camera with LED flash, Face Unlock and other features. The Zenfone Max M1 gets the power from a 4000mAh battery routed to offer 36 hours of talk time. The Lite L1 has a 3000mAh battery rated to provide 28 hours of talk time.