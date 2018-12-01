Asus ZenFone Max M2, ZenFone Max Pro M2 latest leak hints specifications and features of both smart

Asus, the Taiwanese tech giant's last budget offering the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 was one of the best in class offering which the company had released. The company is expected to soon bring the successor of its widely popular budget category smartphone ZenFone Max Pro M1 soon. We already have seen numerous leaks and rumors suggesting the specifications and features of the upcoming Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2. Now, some other leaks have made their way to the web suggesting what the device might offer in terms of specs.

The latest leaks come from WinFuture's Roland Quandt and the leaks give us a full insight on the upcoming Asus ZenFone Max M2 and ZenFone Max Pro M2. Both the smartphones will be a mid-range offering by Asus and will offer some decent set of hardware and features.

The latest leak by Roland Quandt shows both the Asus ZenFone Max M2 duo's high-resolution images and flaunts the devices in its full glory. Both the Asus ZenFone Max M2 and ZenFone Max Pro M2 feature a similar design pattern with the major differences being in their internal specifications. The primary difference in the design of the ZenFone Max Pro M2 as compared to the ZenFone Max M2 is the narrow notch and thick bottom panel.

In terms of design, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 features a shiny rear panel whereas the ZenFone Max M2 will come with a metal back panel. Both the smartphones are said to pack a tall 6-inch display panel which will offer a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

At its core, ZenFone Max Pro M2 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset, whereas, the ZenFone Max M2 will be backed by a Snapdragon 636 chipset. The chipsets on both the smartphones will be paired with 4GB of RAM for multitasking. The smartphones are further tipped to be fueled by a huge 5,000mAh battery unit which is expected to last more than a day with a single charge.

As for availability, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is slated to launch on December 11th, 2018 and is said to carry a budget price tag. We will keep you posted with further information on the upcoming smartphones, so stay tuned for the latest updates on technology.