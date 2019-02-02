Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets Android 9 Pie beta update

Asus just rolled out an FOTA update to the Zenfone Max M2 and Max Pro M2. Now, the company has started seeding the very first Android 9 Pie update to the Pro variant among the duo. Well, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 was launched back in December 2018 with Android 8.1 Oreo. It ran the January 2019 security patch out of the box.

Notably, this is the first beta update that the company has released for this smartphone in India. Once the beta testing of this update is done, Asus will come up with the stable update to the device in the country. For now, there is no specific timeline regarding when the beta testing of the same will be done.

Though Asus was acclaimed for the launch of great smartphones in 2018, it was criticized for offering poor software optimization. This new beta testing program is believed to involve customers. The company is said to take feedback from users and optimize the software accordingly.

How to install Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus took to Twitter to announce that the beta version of the Android Pie update is out for the Zenfone Max Pro M2. It has asked users of the device to enroll into this program to receive the update. This beta program is dubbed Android Pie Power User Beta and is meant only for the users of Zenfone Max Pro M2.

Remember that once you install this update, you cannot downgrade the OS unless you quit the beta user program. As it is a beta update, it is said that there could be issues with the same and it might not be stable. One should install this update only at their own risk.

To install the beta update, you should go to the beta testing page of the official Asus website and enroll yourself. Then, click on the enroll button to go to the next page. Now, there is a step-by-step procedure that you should follow. There will be a Google Docs form to key in your device's serial number. That's it, you will get a reply from Asus if you have been selected for the beta program. Also, you will get an email with the beta firmware link that should be installed on your phone manually.