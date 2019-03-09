TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Black Shark 2 visits AnTuTu benchmark ahead of launch
Black Shark 2 is likely to come with notable advancements.
Xiaomi's subsidiary Black Shark has been teasing the next-generation gaming smartphone of late. Alleged to be dubbed Black Shark 2, this upcoming smartphone is believed to arrive with features such as an improved thermal management system called Liquid Cool 3.0 technology. Following the same, it was also confirmed that the smartphone will be announced on March 18 in China.
While we are a few days ahead of its launch, the smartphone has been spotted on the AnTuTu benchmark database. The benchmark listing sheds light on some key specifications of the smartphone including its processor and OS information.
Black Shark 2 AnTuTu listing
As per the AnTuTu benchmark listing, the Black Shark 2 is listed with the moniker Black Shark Skywalker. It appears to have received 359,973 points in terms of performance. When it comes to the specifications that have been divulged by this listing, it appears to get the power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space and Adreno 640 SoC. The smartphone runs Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, tips the listing.
Besides the AnTuTu benchmark listing, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone recently hit the web as it was spotted on the Geekbench listing. This benchmark listing tipped that the smartphone might be launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with a whopping 128GB RAM. The benchmark listing suggests that there will be two variants - one with 8GB RAM and the other with 12GB RAM.
Black Shark coming to India
Of late, there have been a plethora of reports regarding the Black Shark 2 smartphone. And, one of these reports suggested that the brand might make its way into the Indian market this time. Though there is no word regarding when this might happen, there are claims that the Black Shark 2 will be brought to the country.