Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will feature Liquid Cool 3.0 technology News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Xiaomi Black Shark 2 is believed to offer improved gaming experience.

Xiaomi is believed unveil the next-generation gaming smartphone - the Black Shark 2 in a couple of months. While we have enough time for the announcement of this smartphone, the company has shed light on one of its features. Well, the first promo image of the upcoming Black Shark smartphone confirms that the device will arrive with the Liquid Cool 3.0 technology. The official Black Shark account reshared the post and confirmed the name of the device as Black Shark Gaming Phone 2.

With the Liquid Cool 3.0 technology, this smartphone is believed to keep the thermal levels low, especially when the device is used for playing games with intense graphics. This technology is said to cover a larger area in the phone or have a relatively larger cooling pipe. However, the details regarding this technology remain unknown for now.

Black Shark 2 benchmark listing

Recently, the alleged Black Shark 2 smartphone was spotted in a leaked benchmark listing. The benchmark listing showed that the upcoming smartphone might have the model number SKW-40. It spilled the beans regarding key details such as an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC and 8GB RAM. Also, it was seen to feature the 27W fast charging support that we saw in the Mi 9.

Word is that this smartphone from Xiaomi will arrive with a relatively bigger display and will be almost bezel-less. Also, there are claims that it might be launched with a whopping 12GB of RAM. On the software front, it is likely to be launched with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

As it is a gaming smartphone, its Game Turbo mode is believed to enhance the overall gaming experience with a boost in the CPU, GPU and network performance. Moreover, recent reports tipped that the brand might enter the Indian market with the Black Shark 2. But there is no confirmation regarding when the same will happen.