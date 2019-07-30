ENGLISH

    Black Shark 2 Pro Announced: The Most Affordable Phone With Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC

    By
    |

    Black Shark has officially launched it's newest gaming smartphone, the Black Shark 2 Pro in China. This is an enhanced version of the original Black Shark 2, which was recently launched in India.

    Black Shark 2 Pro Announced With Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC

     

    The two major differences between the Black Shark 2 and the Black Shark 2 Pro are the processor and the storage. The Pro model features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC with 128/256GB UFS 3.0 based storage. Whereas, the Black Shark 2 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with 128/256GB UFS 2.1 based storage.

    Black Shark 2 Pro Specifications

    The Black Shark 2 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The display supports HDR playback and offers a response time of 34.7ms with DC dimming 2.0.

    The device has a dual-camera setup at the back with a 48MP Sony IMX 586 sensor and a 12MP Samsung S5K3M5 telephoto lens. At the front, the device offers a 20MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording.

    A 4000 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for fast charging via USB type C port and the device also has a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The device runs on Android 9 Pie with added customizations that claims to improve the overall gaming experience of the smartphone.

    Black Shark 2 Pro Price And Availability

    The Black Shark 2 Pro comes in four different colors and two storage options. The base variant offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for 2999 Yuan (approx Rs. 30,000), and the high-end variant offers 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for 3499 Yuan (approx Rs. 35,000). Both models will go on sale in China from August 2nd.

    Our Opinion On The Black Shark 2 Pro

    For the asking price, the Black Shark 2 Pro is the most affordable smartphone based on the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. The smartphone has a powerful processor and is meant to offer improved gaming performance, compared to the Black Shark 2.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 15:41 [IST]
