Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro Storage And Color Options Revealed

Xiaomi launched its flagship gaming smartphone - the Black Shark 2 earlier this year. Now, the company is gearing up to launch a new variant of the device on July 30 in China. Ahead of its official launch, the Black Shark 2 Pro has been popping up via leaks and rumors revealing some primary hardware.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Storage And Color Options Tipped:

A fresh leak from the tipster Ishan Aggarwal suggests up to 512GB storage option on the Black Shark 2. Apart from the storage, the tipster also suggested three different color options. Going by the information, we can expect the Black Shark 2 Pro could come with 12GB RAM+ 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration options.

As for the color options, the handset will likely come in black, blue, and ice shade colors. Besides, the device will likely offer a similar design to the standard Black Shark 2.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro Expected Specifcations And Features:

The major highlight here is the Snapdragon 855+ chipset which is said to offer a 15 percent improvement over its precursor - the Snapdragon 855 SoC. The smartphone has already made it to the benchmarking platforms including Geekbench and AnTuTu.

It might come with the same dual-camera setup as the standard variant, comprising a 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. There could be a 20MP camera upfront for selfies and video calls.

It is worth noting that the Black Shark 2 Pro has logged 405598 points on AnTuTu making it the only device with such high scores. Some of the specifications were confirmed via the benchmarking platforms' listing.

Our Thoughts:

Xiaomi has a good rapport with affordable smartphones but has some capable flagships in its kitty as well. We have a handful of high-end gaming smartphones available in the market and the Black Shark is one such series. With an advanced chipset, we can expect it to deliver a premium gaming experience.

