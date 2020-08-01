Black Shark 3S Gaming Smartphone With Snapdragon 865 Chipset Launched News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Black Shark launched its latest gaming smartphone - Black Shark 3S. It is the third gaming smartphone from the company. The features of the new smartphone have a lot in common with the Black Shark 3 which was launched in March. However, the Black Shark 3S comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be available for purchase in China in two storage variants including 12GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Price And Availability

The 128GB storage model retails for CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 42,620). On the other hand, the 256GB model carries a price tag of CNY 4,299 (approx. Rs. 45,800).

The Black Shark 3 offers UFS 3.0 storage, while Black Shark 3S comes with the latest UFS 3.1 flash storage. The smartphone is already listed for sale on the Black Shark website and it comes in Sky Cloud Black and Crystal Blue color variants.

Black Shark 3S: Features

The handset comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz, AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution 1080 x 2,400 pixels. It offers a brightness of 500nits, with support for the DCI-P3 color gamut and 20:9 aspect ratio. The device measures 168.72mm x 77.33mm x 10.42mm dimensions and weighs 222g. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Black Shark 3S is fuelled by a 4,729 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the smartphone features a triple-camera module which includes a 64MP primary lens, 13MP secondary camera, and another 5MP depth sensor. The camera offers video recording up to 4K 60fps. For selfies, it packs a 20MP front shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. For connectivity, it supports 5G network, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, multiple satellites for navigation.

Black Shark 3S: Price And Competition

As the demand for gaming smartphones increases in the market, smartphone brands are also appearing with one surprise after another. Recently Nubia Red Magic 5S, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel, and the Asus ROG Phone 3 were launched. Both the Red Magic 5S and Black Shark 3S handsets have the same Snapdragon 865 SoC. However, the Red Magic 5S comes with a 144Hz refresh rate.

On the other hand, Legion Phone Duel and ROG Phone 3 both pack the Snapdragon 865+ processor. For now, nothing is known about the arrival of the Black Shark 3S in India.

