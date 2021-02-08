Black Shark 4 Pro Appears On Google Play Console Revealing Chipset, RAM Details News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Black Shark smartphones are among the most elite gaming devices in the market. The upcoming Black Shark 4 series is expected to launch pretty soon. The alleged Black Shark 4 Pro with the codename Penrose and model number PSR-AO appeared on the Google Play Console listing, revealing a few key details.

Black Shark 4 Pro Spotted

Looking back, the alleged Black Shark 4 appeared on the Google Play Console in January. The phone was spotted with the codename Kaiser and the model number KSR-AO. Now, the rumored Pro model has also appeared on the Google Play Console listing, hinting at two variants in the series.

The listing reveals the Black Shark 4 Pro would draw power from the Snapdragon 865 chipset. To note, the same SoC powered last year's Black Shark smartphones. Moreover, the base variant has appeared on the listing with the Snapdragon 835 SoC, which is also quite dated.

This seems a bit confusing because the upcoming Black Shark 4 series is tipped to draw power from the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC. Nevertheless, it remains to see which chipset the upcoming smartphones will feature. Other details on the listing reveal 12GB RAM and Android 10 OS.

Black Shark 4 Pro: What To Expect

The Black Shark 4 Pro was also spotted with the punch-hole cutout display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The design details of the smartphone also reveal the volume rockets on the left-side. Plus, the right edge could feature additional buttons for gaming. For now, a lot of details are still under wrap.

We don't know the display details of the Black Shark 4 Pro. The camera specifications are also a mystery. Reports also suggest that the Black Shark 4 series could be the world's fastest charging smartphone. To note, the Black Shark 4 is yet to appear on the TEENA listing, which could throw more light on the details.

For now, there's no precise launch date for the Black shark 4 series. But since it's appearing on various certification listings, we can expect a launch in the coming month.

