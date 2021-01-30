Black Shark 4 Could Be The World's Fastest Charging Phone News oi-Vivek

Black Shark is a brand known for making Android gaming smartphones that slightly affordable when compared to the competition. When it comes to features, the company has been upping the ante, and the upcoming version has something that currently no other smartphone has.

According to the official teaser image, the Black Shark 4 will feature a 4,500 mAh battery. This is something that we see on most mid-range and high-end smartphones. However, what sets the Black Shark 4 apart from the competition is the charging speed.

According to the official poster on Weibo, the Black Shark 4 will support 120W fast charging technology, and it is the first commercial smartphone to do the same. The poster also indicates that the Black Shark 4 could be fully charged in less than 15 minutes.

Phones like the OnePlus 8T or the Oppo Find X2 offered 65W fast charging technology. To achieve the same, these brands came up with a two-cell battery. Going with that trend, the Black Shark 4 might have a quad-cell battery, where, each cell will be charged with around 30W of power to attain that concurrent 120W charging speed.

However, fast charging is known to have ill-effects on battery health, and one might have to replace a battery on a fast-charging smartphone a lot quicker than a phone with regular 10W charging technology. Hence, it is interesting to know if Black Shark has done some additional R&D to improve the battery health on the upcoming smartphone.

Black Shark 4 Specifications

The Black Shark 4 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is likely to support features like dedicated game mode and is also expected to come with a high refresh rate AMOLED display.

