Black Shark Joins Hands With Tencent Games For Its Upcoming Gaming Smartphone

Black Shark the gaming smartphone manufacturer has announced that the company is joining hands with Tencent game and this partnership is made to innovate gaming. The company said that this partnership is done to provide a more diverse gaming experience to the users. Back in July 2020, the company launched its Black Shark 2 Pro, and now the company is expected to launch Black Shark 3 in the mid-2020.

This new partnership is creating a lot of expectation from the phone, let's see what we are going to witness this time. Last year Asus joined hands with Tencent Games for its ROG Phone 2 where the company has also introduced Tencent customized Elite version.

Last week the images of the next-gen Black Shark gaming smartphone has been reported online which disclosed that the phone will sport a 120Hz display which can be a shift between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz Quad HD, 2K resolution, or 1080p depending on the user's requirement.

Meanwhile, the reports suggest that the upcoming Black Shark phone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor, with improved colling mechanism, better battery, cameras, and a lot more. Rumors also suggest that the smartphone will be the first phone to feature 16GB RAM, along with 5G support.

However, do note that all this information is based out of rumors and leaked images and its better to take this with a pinch of salt, as the company has not confirmed any of the information so far. Currently, the company has not revealed the launch of the smartphone but it's been expected that the Black Shark 3 will launch somewhere between first and second quarter after the launch of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G.

Meanwhile, in the latest leaked renders it has been revealed that the Mi 10 Pro 5G will arrive with 108MP quad rear camera setup, punch-hole AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a lot more.

