BSNL Launches Three Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 20 With Up To 2GB Data

The State-run telecom operator BSNL has been getting a positive approach of late as it offers relatively cheaper prepaid recharge plans as compared to rivals. It started getting the love from users soon after other telecom operators such as Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Jio increased their prepaid tariff late last year.

Adding to this, BSNL also offers extended validity and data benefits to its subscribers. In terms of comparison, the private operators cut down benefits in select circles. Following this, there are reports that customers are porting to BSNL in large numbers in various circles. Now, BSNL has introduced three low-cost plans priced under Rs. 20. Let's take a look at these newly launched prepaid plans from here.

BSNL Low-Cost Prepaid Plans

The three new prepaid plans from BSNL offer up to 2GB of additional data. These plans will come to help when the existing prepaid plan's daily data limit is exhausted. These are data vouchers priced at Rs. 13, Rs. 16, and Rs. 19. Notably, these plans offer up to 2GB of data and a validity of 1 day. As emergency vouchers, these will offer only 3G internet speeds in all circles.

The BSNL Rs. 13 prepaid plan bundles 2GB of data for browsing the net, streaming videos and more and offer a validity of 1 day besides the additional data benefit. The Rs. 16 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data and one day of validity but is available only in select circles. The last prepaid voucher is priced at Rs. 19 and offers 2GB of high-speed 3G data and has a 1 day. None of these plans offer voice and SMS benefits.

Given that mobile data is highly used these days and internet connectivity is significant, it can get quite frustrating to run out of data. So, if you have exhausted the data benefit of your existing plan, then you can recharge to any of these data vouchers priced under Rs. 20 to use it on top of your existing plan when you run out of data. If you are low on data or have run out of daily data limit on your existing plan, then you can check for these mini data recharge plans to get 2GB of extra data for a day.

BSNL Offers Additional Data Benefits

Making it more attractive to users opting for BSNL, the telco is also offering free data benefits to those who make the switch. Last month, BSNL announced additional offers for subscribers who use their annual prepaid plan of Rs. 2,399. Those who subscribe to this plan will get an additional validity of 90 days.

Notably, this offer was slated to end on January 15 but the telco seems to have continued this offer. Going by this offer, the Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan that usually offers 365 days of validity will come with an extended validity of 90 days, which totals 455 days of validity without spending any additional amount. So, you can continue to get this additional data benefit until the telco puts an end to it.

