BSNL Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Plan Offers 90 Days Extra Validity For Limited Period

As we have entered a new year, the telecom operator BSNL that is operated by the government has announced a new offer for its prepaid subscribers. As usual, this is a limited period offer that is valid until January 15, 2022. Talking about the benefit, this plan comes bundled with an additional validity of 90 days.

However, this extended validity benefit is not applicable to the prepaid plans offered by BSNL. Only the single plan is priced at Rs. 2,399 will get this benefit. Notably, this plan was earlier offering 425 days of validity as a part of a promotional offer while its original validity of 365 days. It was revised and the additional validity offer was removed a few weeks back.

BSNL Rs. 2,399 Plan Gets Extended Validity

BSNL offers a Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan with a validity of 365 days. On account of the promotional benefit that is available until January 15, 2022, this prepaid plan offers an additional 90 days of validity. Eventually, the prepaid plan priced at Rs. 2,399 provides validity of 455 days to the subscribers who opt for it before the 15th of this month. With this, the overall benefit of this plan can be experienced for almost 15 months.

Apart from this, the Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan offers benefits such as unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and a daily data benefit of 3GB all through its validity. Given that it offers 3GB of data per day, its subscribers do not have to be worried about consuming a lot of data. However, the downside is that BSNL does not provide 4G services all over the country.

While the other telecom operators including Airtel, Vi, and Jio have increased the price of their prepaid plans, BSNL is offering the most affordable plans for prepaid subscribers. This makes it more attractive than the other long-term plans available for users to choose from out there. Also, BSNL is working towards bringing 4G networks all over the country.

Apart from this, if you are looking forward to subscribing to a long-term prepaid plan at affordable pricing, then there is a plan priced at Rs. 1,499. This plan provides benefits such as 24GB of data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling to users. Notably, this plan offers a validity period of 365 days.

