BSNL To Revise Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Plan To Provide 365 Days Validity

BSNL is offering a long-term prepaid plan priced at Rs. 2,399 for its users. Back in August, the state-run telco revised the plan to provide 425 days of validity instead of its earlier validity of 365 days. Now, it looks like the company will end this promotional offer soon and take it back to the previous validity.

As per a report by India Today, this revised prepaid plan offering 425 days of validity will be offered only until December 31, 2021. Eventually, there are only 12 more days for subscribers to get this scheme offering 60 days of additional validity. From 2022, this plan will bounce back to provide its earlier benefits of 365 days.

For those who are unaware, this recharge plan will let users stack the recharge benefits for later use. This works even if you have an active recharge plan on a BSNL number.

How To Recharge Your BSNL Number

If you want to charge your BSNL prepaid number with the Rs. 2,399 plan, then you can do it either online or an authorized outlet. Also, you can do this by dialling the USSD code *444*2399# from your phone. Make sure to have a minimum balance of Rs. 2,399 in your prepaid account. You can also get the recharge by sending an SMS PLAN BSNL2399 to 123 from your BSNL number.

BSNL Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Talking about the prepaid plan priced at Rs. 2,399, this plan comes with unlimited internet that has a limit of 3GB of data per day. There will be 100 SMS per day, complimentary subscription to Eros Now and BSNL Tunes, and free and unlimited voice calling benefit. It offers a long term of validity of 365 days usually.

Post the price hike implemented by Airtel, Vi and Jio, the BSNL Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan is a only long term plan with more than 365 days of validity. Given that the plan will be revised to offer 365 days of validity instead of the promotional offer of 425 days of validity, BSNL subscribers might be disappointed.

Apart from this, BSNL also offers a slew others benefits including Rs. 1,499 annual plan providing 24GB of data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling. The next plan in the portfolio is Rs. 1,999 and offers 500GB data and 100GB of additional data post which the speed will drop to 80kbps.

