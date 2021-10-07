BSNL Offers Up To Additional 30 Days Validity And Data This Festive Season News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The government-run telco BSNL is making many new announcements on account of the upcoming festive season. Today, the company has announced a slew of enticing offers that will last for a month between October 7 and November 8. During the festive season, BSNL is providing additional validity and data benefits for subscribers who recharge from Rs. 247 and above.

BSNL Festive Season Offer

The special prepaid plans priced at Rs. 247, Rs. 398 and Rs. 499 will get an additional validity of five days during the festive season. Notably, the BSNL Rs. 247 prepaid plan offers 50GB of data post which the data speed will plunge to 80 Kbps. The other benefits of this plan include 100 SMS per day, unlimited calls, BSNL tunes and Eros Now streaming benefits. With the additional validity benefit, this plan will be valid for 35 days.

Talking about the BSNL Rs. 398 prepaid plan, it offers unlimited data benefits without any FUP and unlimited voice calls within the country, and 100 SMS per day. This plan also gets five days of additional validity, which takes its overall validity to 35 days during the sale period.

The BSNL plan priced at Rs. 1999 offers an additional validity of 30 days during this offer period. This is a yearly plan offering 600GB of data throughout the validity period. On exhausting the data limit, the speed will drop to 80 Kbps. Other benefits of this plan include 100 SMS per day with PRBT and unlimited song change option, Lokdhun contest access for 60 days, and Eros Now Entertainment for 365 days. With the additional validity, this plan will be valid for 395 days.

Moving on to the additional data offer, the BSNL priced at Rs. 485 and Rs. 499 will get additional data of 0.5GB and 1GB per day respectively. Eventually, these plans will deliver 1.5GB and 3GB data per day during this period.

The BSNL Rs. 499 is the most beneficial plan as it gets both additional validity and additional data benefits. It gets a validity of 35 days and 3GB of data per day during this festive offer period. On the other hand, the Rs. 485 prepaid plan gets unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB data per day that will reduce to 40 Kbps post the FUP, and 100 SMS per day.

