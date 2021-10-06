BSNL 4G SIM Card Offer: How To Get Free SIM Card News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The government-run telecom operator BSNL has once again extended the free 4G SIM card offer. The telco has extended the offer until December 31, 2021. As per the announcement of this offer, BSNL will let users who wish to get the first recharge done for Rs. 100 or above and receive a free 4G SIM card. This offer is initially available only for users in the Kerala circle and the other circles will get the offer in the future.

BSNL Free 4G SIM Card Offer

Going by this offer, BSNL is offering free 4G SIM cards to new customers and customers of networks who switch to BSNL via MNP. The offer was launched in April 2021 and was valid for a few months. Later, the telco extended the offer until September 2021. Now, it has been revised again to be valid until December 31, 2021.

Usually, the BSNL 4G SIM card is priced at Rs. 20. Under the BSNL free 4G SIM card offer, new customers who opt for BSNL and who port to the network and recharge for Rs. 100 or above will get the SIM card for free. Interested customers can visit the BSNL retail outlets in the applicable circles or by contacting the BSNL Customer Service Centers.

BSNL Rs. 699 Promotional Offer

Besides this, BSNL came up with a promotional prepaid plan priced at Rs. 699. This plan is valid for 90 days and the company extended the same by another 90 days. The plan was supposed to expire on September 28 but it has been extended until the end of this year. The plan offers benefits such as 0.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calling benefits.

Users who opt for this Rs. 699 promotional plan can send it by dialling a USSD shortcode or an SMS. The plan is available to all BSNL users, be it existing or new users. BSNL customers can activate the plan by sending an SMS as PLAN BSNL699 to 123. Also, users can dial the USSD code *444*699# to activate the promotional offer. Before opting for this promotional plan, users have to ensure that their prepaid balance is above Rs. 699 as the amount will be deducted from their balance.

