BSNL Launches Rs. 184, Rs. 185, Rs. 186, Rs. 347 Prepaid Plans

BSNL, the state-run telecom operator has launched four new budget prepaid plans in India. Notably, three of these plans are priced under Rs. 200 and one of them is priced at Rs. 347 and it offers a relatively longer validity than the other plans. Talking about the new prepaid plans, BSNL has launched the Rs. 184, Rs. 185, Rs. 186 and Rs. 347 prepaid plans. Let's take a look at these new BSNL prepaid plans from here.

New BSNL Prepaid Plans

One of the newly launched prepaid plans is priced at Rs. 184. It offers benefits including 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling to any network. Also, this plan offers a validity of 28 days. On exhausting the data benefit of 1GB per day, the speed will drop to 80kbps and there will be unlimited data. Also, subscribers of this prepaid plan will get the benefit of the Lystn podcast.

Talking about the Rs. 185 prepaid plan, this plan offers 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling to any network. Similar to the Rs. 184 prepaid plan, this plan also offers a FUP of 1GB of data post which the speed will drop to 80kbps and offers a validity of 28 days. Moreover, the Rs. 185 prepaid plan will also get "Bundling of Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming Service on Progressive web APP (PWA)".

When it comes to the BSNL Rs. 186 prepaid plan, it also offers similar benefits as the other two prepaid plans mentioned above. Besides this, the plan is bundled with additional benefits including BSNL Tunes and Hardy Games and is also valid for a period of 28 days.

Lastly, the BSNL Rs. 347 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling benefits. This plan has a relatively longer validity period of 56 days and comes bundled with the additional benefit of Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming Service on Progressive web APP (PWA).

Given that these new BSNL prepaid plans offer 100 SMS per day, it might not be useful for those who do not use SMS benefits. Notably, these prepaid plans are available for only subscribers in select telecom circles.

