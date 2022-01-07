BSNL Offers 5GB Free Data To New Users: Eligibility Criteria, How To Get And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in 2021, almost all the dominant telcos in India including Airtel, Vi, and Jio hiked the pricing of their prepaid recharge plans. The price hike was up to 25% on many plans and this has urged subscribers to switch to BSNL. Notably, the state-run telecom operator is garnering internet among prepaid subscribers as it refrained from hiking the price of its prepaid plans.

Eventually, it looks like there is a surge in the number of mobile number portability requests to BSNL. As there is an interest in consumer internet to switch to BSNL, the telco seems to have come up with a lucrative scheme for users interested in porting to it.

Taking to its official Twitter account, BSNL has announced its latest promotional offer for those interested in porting to its network. Going by the same, existing subscribers of Vi, Airtel and Jio who show their interest to port to BSNL will get 5GB of data for free. This offer will be valid for 30 days or till the validity of the existing plan (whichever is earlier). Notably, this is a limited period offer and users interested in porting to BSNL should do it by January 15, 2022.

How To Get Free 5G Data From BSNL

Having said that the telco offers 5GB of free data for those who port to the network from other telcos, these users have to follow specific guidelines to get the free data benefit. Users porting to the network have to cite a reason to make this switch on their social media handles using the hashtag #SwitchToBSNL and tag the telco as well. Also, these users have to follow the social media handles of BSNL. You need to send them the proof that you have done these specifics to get the free data benefit.

Furthermore, it is important to follow the Twitter and Facebook handles and retweet or share the posts related to the ongoing $SwitchToBSNL campaign. The customer will need to share a screenshot of the post or tweet to BSNL via WhatsApp on the number 9457086024. While these might sound like a lo of work, only then subscribers can get the 5GB of additional data benefit.

