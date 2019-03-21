Redmi Note 7 available with Rs. 2,000 cashback on Dunzo: How to avail discount News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi Note 7 is now available easily for select buyers.

Xiaomi launched two new smartphones - the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro in Indiara few weeks back. Both these devices have become instant hits and are selling like hot cakes in the country. These phones are available via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores and have been sold out in just a few minutes in the previous flash sales.

While people across the country are trying to get their hands on these phones via the flash sales, those in Bengaluru have an option to purchase it easily. Xiaomi has teamed up with the hyperlocal delivery service Dunzo to offer instant delivery of the Redmi Note 7. Notably, both the companies teamed up in February to facilitate instant delivery of smartphones and accessories in the city. Besides this, there are some additional benefits.

How to get Redmi Note 7 via Dunzo

When you place an order for the Xiaomi smartphone via Dunzo in Bengaluru, the delivery service assign an executive to collect the smartphone from the closest Mi Home store and deliver the same to the buyer within an hour.

The first time Dunzo users can sign up for the delivery service with the code NOTE7 to get Rs. 2,000 Dunzo Cash and attractive gift hampers from Xiaomi.

Redmi Note 7 price

When it comes to pricing, the Redmi Note 7 has been launched in two variants. The base variant has 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage space and is priced at Rs. 9,999. The high-end variant has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 11,999. The smartphone went on sale on March 6 for the first time followed by two more flash sales. There are cashback and discount offers from partners such as Reliance Jio.