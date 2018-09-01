ENGLISH

You can buy Samsung Galaxy S8 for Rs. 31,090 via Flipkart: Here’s how to avail the offer

Galaxy S8 is available at discount for a limited period.

By:

    If you want to upgrade to a Samsung flagship without spending a lot of money, then you can choose the Galaxy S8, the yesteryear flagship model. The smartphone is now available on Flipkart for as low as Rs. 31,090. This discounted pricing is a limited period offer and you can avail it only until September 30.

    You can buy Samsung Galaxy S8 for Rs. 31,090 via Flipkart

    Samsung Galaxy S8 was launched for Rs. 57,990 in India. And, the device received two price cuts taking its cost down to Rs. 49,990. Recent reports have hinted at a massive price cut of Rs. 10,000 exclusively in the offline market, which takes its price down to Rs. 39,990. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same as the Samsung online store has listed it for Rs. 45,990.

    Samsung Galaxy S8 on Flipkart

    In the meantime, it looks like there is some interesting offer available on Flipkart. The e-commerce portal sells the smartphone at a special discount of Rs. 4,000. This way, the device is available at a discounted pricing of Rs. 45,990 instead of Rs. 49,990. There are EMI payment options for the interested buyers.

    And, there is an exchange offer as well for those who want to exchange their old smartphone. So, if you choose to exchange your old smartphone, you can avail up to Rs. 15,000 off on the Galaxy S8. Notably, the maximum exchange discount can be got only if you exchange a high-end smartphone from premium brands. With the maximum discount, you can buy the Galaxy S8 at Rs. 31,090 including a pickup charge of Rs. 100.

    Cashback offer

    In addition to this, there is a cashback offer as well. If you use an HDFC credit or debit card for the purchase of the Galaxy S8, you can get Rs. 4,000 cashback. The catch is that you cannot avail the cashback offer and the exchange offer both at the same time due to the cart value terms and conditions. Notably, this offer is applicable from September 1 to September 30. So, if you want to purchase a Galaxy S8, then you can choose this time frame as it offers nice benefits and lets you experience a premium flagship at a much lesser price tag.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 1, 2018, 13:45 [IST]
