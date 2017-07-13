Can't afford Galaxy S8? Don't worry as a cheaper Lite version is coming

Samsung seems to be working on a Lite version of its flagship Galaxy S8. A few days ago, well-known tipster Roland Quandt had claimed that we would soon see a cheaper edition of the Samsung Galaxy S8 with trimmed-down specs.

All these speculations pertain to a Samsung device carrying the model number SM-G9600 that has been spotted on popular benchmark site Geekbench. According to Quandt, the smartphone would either be called Galaxy S8 Lite or Galaxy S8 Mini. However, most probably it will be dubbed as the Galaxy S8 Lite since a Samsung executive has reportedly stated that there will be no mini version of Galaxy S8.

Talking about its specs, the handset is listed with a new Qualcomm processor with the name sdm 840. It is a Quad-core processor that is clocked at 1.77GHz. Presumably, it could be the upcoming Snapdragon 840 processor from Qualcomm. Going by the claims made by the tipster, it could be a revised version of the Snapdragon 820 chipset.

If we consider this information as accurate, it wouldn't be the first time for Qualcomm to do so.

Previously, the chip-maker had launched Snapdragon 630 SoC as an updated edition of the Snapdragon 625 SoC. Also, the Snapdragon 660 chipset is an improved version of the Snapdragon 652/653 processor.

Coming to other specs, the Geekbench listing reveals that the Samsung SM-G9600 will come with 4GB of RAM and Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS.

Performance-wise, the smartphone has scored 1782 points on the single-core test and 4212 points on the multi-core test.

Some are also speculating that it could be the Galaxy S9. However, we don't think the same as the next flagship from Samsung is most likely to pack the Snapdragon 845 processor.

Hopefully, we will get to see the Samsung SM-G9600 appearing in the other benchmark sites and leaks in the upcoming days.