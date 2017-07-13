Samsung to introduce Storage Saving feature for its entry and mid-range smartphones

Samsung's flagship models always come with stunning design and impeccable hardware. So it is fair to say that the company put many efforts into the making of them. Sadly, the same can't be said about the budget and mid-range smartphones from the company.

However, it seems like Samsung has started to focus on its entry-level and mid-range devices as well. We say this as a report by Sam Mobile claims that the South Korean manufacturer is working on a new "Storage Saving" feature that will help users free up storage on their phones. It is said that the feature will have the ability to automatically delete local copies of all pictures and videos that have been stored in the Samsung Cloud.

Well, currently, this may not sound very useful since Samsung Cloud has a limited amount of free storage. As per the report, the feature will be a dedicated one through which storage management will be more visible and easier to access for users. Furthermore, the new Storage Saving feature will also use the recently launched Device Maintenance feature as on of its options.

Basically, it will function as a central hub for everything that is related to the phone's storage and performance. As of now, the exact modalities for this new feature is vague, but it is speculated to arrive in budget phones only. As some you may be aware, the Ultra Data Saving mode is available only in entry-level Samsung smartphones as well.

That being said, we are not denying the possibility of Samsung introducing the Storage Saving feature on its high-end and flagship devices. Well, nothing can be said for sure before hearing a word from Samsung itself. Until then, stay tuned to Gizbot for more details on this matter.