CES 2020: Coolpad Legacy Announced As Cheapest 5G-Enabled Smartphone
CES 2020 has become the center stage for various brands to showcase their upcoming products. A number of smartphone makers have showcased their 5G devices. Coolpad, the Chinese manufacturer has also joined the 5G bandwagon with the launch of the Legacy 5G smartphone. The device is said to be the cheapest 5G handset announced at the technology trade fair.
Coolpad Legacy 5G Primary Hardware And Software Features
The Coolpad Legacy 5G draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. The device is launched in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The device is said to run on the sub-6GHz spectrum and is compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile 5G networks in the United States.
It is launched with Android 10 OS and the company has also promised timely firmware updates rollout. The handset is equipped with a 6.53-inch LCD display, sporting a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The display is HDR 10 certified and offers an FHD+ resolution. In terms of optics, the Coolpad Legacy 5G packs two cameras at the rear panel.
The camera comprises a 48MP primary sensor aided by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The notch upfront packs a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling. While the majority of brands shifting towards a triple/quad rear camera setup on their premium devices, Coolpad using a dual-camera module is a move to reduce the cost.
It would be interesting to see how the camera performs in day-to-day usage. Other features include a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication placed at the rear panel and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Rounding off the specification sheet is a 4,000 mAh battery unit.
As for the pricing, the Coolpad Legacy 5G phone is announced at $400 which translates to approx Rs. 28,815 in India. The device is said to be available in the Q2 2020 in the US.
