CES 2022: Nokia Unveils Four Budget Smartphones News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, HMD Global has been launching affordable smartphones in the entry-level and mid-range market segments. Now, at the ongoing CES 2022 tech show, the company has unveiled as many as four new Android smartphones in the affordable market segment. These new offerings are the Nokia C100, Nokia C200, Nokia G100, and Nokia G400 are based on Android 12 OS out-of-the-box.

Nokia C100, Nokia C200 Specs And Price

Both the Nokia C series smartphones - the Nokia C100 and Nokia C200 are powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. Of these, the Nokia C200 features a relatively larger 6.1-inch display. Apart from these, both smartphones come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space and get the power from a 4000mAh battery.

The Nokia C100 is priced at $99 (approx. Rs. 7,300) while the Nokia C200 is priced at $119 (approx. Rs. 8,800).

Nokia G100, Nokia G400 Specs And Price

Talking about the Nokia G100, the smartphone adorns a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 chipset. The smartphone makes use of a triple-camera setup at its rear. The other aspects of this Nokia smartphone include a capacitive fingerprint sensor that is integrated in the power button and is fueled by a 5000mAh battery.

Lastly, the Nokia G400 has been launched as one of the most affordable 5G smartphones. While the display size is not known, it flaunts a high refresh rate of 120Hz, thereby making it on par with those of the premium offerings. Under its hood, the Nokia smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

For imaging, the Nokia G400 makes use of a triple-camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary camera sensor accompanied by a secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and a tertiary macro lens of undisclosed resolution.

In terms of pricing, the Nokia G100 is priced at $149 (approx. Rs 11,000) while the Nokia G400 is priced at $239 (approx. Rs 17,800). It remains to be seen when these smartphones from HMD Global will be available in the global markets including India and an official word can confirm the same.

Best Mobiles in India