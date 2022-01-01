Premium Nokia Smartphone Gets Certified: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD is known for launching new smartphones on a timely basis. However, the company seems to be inactive in the smartphone market segment of late. Now, it looks like HMD is all set to launch a new premium Nokia smartphone that could be on cards. We say so as multiple variants of the upcoming smartphone in question have been certified by FCC, the US regulatory database.

Upcoming Nokia Smartphone Gets Certified

As per the same, a new Nokia smartphone with six variants carrying different model numbers has been listed by the FCC database. Going by the same, the variants are listed with the model numbers TA-1418, TA-1404, TA-1412, TA-1415, TA-1405, and TA-1401. Among these, two variants - the TA-1404 and TA-1412 appear to provide a clear look at the possible specifications and design including the camera arrangement.

According to the FCC listing, the upcoming Nokia smartphone's image shows that the smartphone might arrive with a triple-camera setup at the rear with the three sensors stacked vertically at the top left corner. Also, the sensors are arranged in a rectangular camera module. A similar design was also spotted on the Nokia N1530DL that was certified recently.

While the complete specifications of the upcoming Nokia smartphone are unknown for now, the Nokia TA-1404 and TA-1412 FCC certification listings show that the device could flaunt a 50MP primary camera sensor. This sensor is likely to be accompanied by a couple of 2MP sensors for other aspects such as portrait shots. At the front, it could feature an 8MP selfie camera sensor with a punch-hole cutout.

Notably, the Nokia TA-1404 is listed to be launched with support for dual-SIM and feature 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. On the other hand, the TA-1412 is said to be a single-SIM variant with two storage configurations - 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space and 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

Furthermore, the FCC listing also notes that the upcoming Nokia smartphone might get the power from a Unisoc SoC seen only on the C series model but we cannot expect this device to belong to the C series as it appears to be a premium one. The other aspect that has been revealed by the listing is the presence of a 4900mAh battery with WT341 model number.

Best Mobiles in India