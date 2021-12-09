Nokia Suzume With Exynos Chipset Spotted On Geekbench News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently launched Nokia smartphones have been using Qualcomm and MediaTek processors. In some instances, these phones also use Unisoc processors. Now, it looks like a new Nokia smartphone is likely on cards and it could make use of an Exynos chipset. These details were revealed as the device was spotted on the benchmarking platform Geekbench.

Nokia Suzume Benchmark Listing

The alleged smartphone that was spotted on the Geekbench listing via a Twitter-based tipster - the Nokia Suzume is likely to arrive with an Exynos 7884B. The benchmark listing suggests that the smartphone could use a 14nm chip with dated hardware. The other aspects revealed by the listing include two Cortex A73 cores clocked at 2.1GHz and six Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz, an LTE model and a Mali-G71 MP2 GPU.

As per the listing, the smartphone's benchmark listing does not suggest that it has bigger RAM. It appears to have just 3GB of RAM and run Android 12 out-of-the-box. However, further details regarding the smartphone remain unknown though we cannot expect high-end specs.

Talking about the Exynos 7884 chipset, the processor was used by the Samsung Galaxy A10 smartphone. In terms of scores, the upcoming Nokia smartphone appears to have scored 306 points in the single-core test and 1,000 points in the multi-core test.

Nokia Suzume: What To Expect?

Notably, the Nokia Suzume that means Sparrow in Japanese could be one of the four smartphones leaked recently. Of these four smartphones, a couple of them to be entry-level Go Edition smartphones. These smartphones are believed to be the N150DL and N153DL and it remains to be seen if the Nokia Suzume is one of them.

Given the smartphone appears to have entry-level specs, we can expect it to be a budget or mid-range offering. It might arrive with an LCD display and a HD+ resolution. Also, we can expect the upcoming Nokia smartphone to sport a triple-camera setup at its rear. Given that the Nokia Suzume smartphone has been leaked online via a Geekbench listing, we can expect the device to be launched in the coming weeks. Also, we can expect further reports to leak in the coming days revealing more details.

