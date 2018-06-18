Comio launches C1 Pro with 4G Dual VoLTE at Rs. 5,599

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Comio has announced the launch of Comio C1 Pro smartphone in India for a price tag of Rs 5,599.

With this new launch, the company is offering features like 4G Dual VoLTE/ ViLTE support powered by Mediatek 6739 Quad Core processor, multiple font support in the user interface, 5.0-inch HD display, Quad-core 64 Bit processor, 1.5GB RAM and ROM 16 GB memory.

On the camera front, the Comio C1 Pro features an 8 MP AF rear camera and 5 MP selfie camera with 2,500 mAh battery. The device has 3 dedicated slot support- 2 SIM Card + 1 SD card which can be extended up to 128 GB and WPS Office support for PPT/Word/Excel/PDF.

COMIO C1 Pro comes packed with Android 8.1 (Oreo) operating system which ensures pop touch, Simplified UI, and 2X Faster Interface.

The company has also partnered with Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio to offer a Rs 2,200 cashback (44 x Rs 50 vouchers).

Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO & Director, COMIO Smartphone said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of our new smartphone COMIO C1 Pro in such a short span. We believe that consumers in this price segment deserve better features and our budget-friendly C1 PRO smartphone provides a potpourri of exciting features like good camera quality, better speed, security features, stylish design and value-added services."

The new smartphone comes with an after-sales support comprising of 1 year + 100 days warranty, 30-day replacement, a special buyback and upgrade offer allowing you to upgrade your old smartphone.

The COMIO upgrade offer also allows users an assured 40 percent return on your old COMIO phone (not more than 12 months old).