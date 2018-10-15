Coolpad Note 8 with Face Unlock and 4000mAh battery launched for Rs. 9,999

As assured, Coolpad Note 8 has been launched in India today. The smartphone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual rear cameras and a capacious 4000mAh battery. It is priced at Rs. 9,999 and comes two months after the launch of the Coolpad Mega 5A priced at Rs. 6,999.

Coolpad Note 8 has been launched with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. It is exclusive to Paytm Mall and will be available starting today in just one color - Black Piano. At this price point, it will be a rival to the bestselling smartphones such as Realme 2, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and a few others.

Coolpad Note 8 specifications and features

This new Coolpad smartphone comes fitted with a FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and a tall 18:9 aspect ratio. Under its hood, this smartphone employs a 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MTK6750T processor clubbed with Mali-T860-MP2 GPU. As mentioned above, the device comes in just one configuration comprising of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The internal storage can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo and supports dual SIM dual standby.

For imaging, the Note 8 comes with dual rear cameras. It has a 16MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus and a 0.3MP secondary sensor. The two lenses are positioned vertically at the center of the top rear panel. The LED flash is located to the right of the camera module. And, there is a fingerprint sensor underneath the camera. Up front, this new offering from Coolpad bestows an 8MP 4P lens with f/2.2 aperture and features such as panorama mode, blur mode, face beauty for selfies, filters and more.

Connectivity aspects on board the smartphone include Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi and all the standard sensors. A 4000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within delivering up to 200 hours of standby time and up to 8 hours of talk time. Also, there is Face Unlock for facial recognition. And, the company touts that the fingerprint sensor can unlock the device in just 0.2 seconds. It also comes with touch control gestures in order to customize the quick launch shortcuts.