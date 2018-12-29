Essential Phone officially discontinued, new smartphone on its way

Droid Life has reported that the Essential Phone is now sold out on Amazon and there is speculation that the this might be the end for the PH-1. This happened after the company's storefront run out of stock last week. The Best Buy also listed the phone as no longer available.

"We are sold out of Essential Phone on essential.com and won't be adding any new inventory. We are now hard at work on our next mobile product and will continue to sell accessories and provide speedy software updates and customer support to our existing community," Essential spokesperson told Android Police.

The company never had any problem with providing prompt software updates. In fact, it's the single best Android OEM when it comes to providing software updates. The company is expected to be working on an Artificial Intelligence phone which Bloomberg has reported previously.

The new phone is said to be an "anti-smartphone" with a small screen. According to the report, the smartphone will come with a smaller display and it will be made for voice-first interaction. We don't know what is going to come up with the new smartphone. All we know that is the company is working on any new mobile products.

Just to recall, the Essential Phone comes with a 5.7-inch QHD display with a resolution of 1,312×2,560 pixels. The screen carries 19:10 aspect ratio. The display is covered by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor which is coupled with Adreno 540 GPU and 4GB RAM. The device offers 128GB of default storage space.

The smartphone is equipped with a rear dual camera setup with two 13MP image sensors in the RGB and Monochrome combination. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie sensor with f/2.2 aperture.