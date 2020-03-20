ENGLISH

    Essential Smartphone Lineup Appears Online After Company Shuts Down

    Essential smartphone, created by Android founder Andy Rubin, recently shut down all new updates. While the smartphone had some pretty good features, it didn't click well in the market. Now that all the plans for the future have been scrapped, Essential's former designer has released images of what could be the PH-2 and the PH-3 Essential smartphones.

    Essential PH-2 Smartphone Features
     

    Essential PH-2 Smartphone Features

    The Essential smartphone from the company, the PH-1, was the last device to launch. After this, the firm announced that it would be shutting down the shop. And now, we have the designs of what could have been the future smartphones from Essential. Kevin Hoffman, the lead designer, was working on the sequel smartphone Ph-2 and the Ph-3.

    designs of the smartphones

    While revealing the designs of the smartphones that weren't launched, Hoffman also explains why it never saw the light of day. Firstly, the design of the Essential PH-2 looks more like a natural upgrade for the PH-1. The rear design is almost similar to the PH-1 with a dual-camera module, magnetic pin attachments, and a fingerprint sensor.

    Had Essential brought out the PH-2 smartphone, it would shop with an IP68 rating. However, the company killed off the Essential PH-2 in the second round of EVT testing. Hoffman says that Andy Rubin himself pulled the plug of this PH-2 smartphone in favor of the Essential Home product line. However, even these products never made it to the market.

    Essential PH-3 Smartphone Features
     

    Essential PH-3 Smartphone Features

    Up next was the Essential PH-3 smartphone, which was in the development process this year as well. The PH-3 was said to target the low-budget segment as it was using low build-of-material cost. Materials like bead-blasted machined aluminum for the smartphone body, a 2.5D front glass, and an OLED display were being used.

    Hoffman's images further show us a triple-camera module, an upgrade from the previous generations. The frame of the smartphone is flat, which he says is a "homage to the original PH1 Essential phone design language."

    Why Did Essential Shut Down

    Why Did Essential Shut Down

    However, neither of the new Essential smartphones made it to the market and were still in the early stages of development when the company pulled the plug. Essential was already struggling with sales and a couple of controversies related to founder Andy Rubin that finally shut the company down.

    Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 16:23 [IST]
