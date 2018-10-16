Exclusive: Honor plans to launch Smart TVs in 2019

After getting a decent amount of market share in the Indian smartphone market, Huawei sub-brand Honor is planning to launch Smart TVs soon.

"We are looking at launching Smart TV, home devices and artificial intelligence devices in 2019," P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group told Gizbot.

Meanwhile, the company is all set to launch a power bank and two more devices by the end of this year.

"We are not bothered about competition because we rely on our own technology and software," Sanjeev replied when asked about the competition with other brands.

For those who are not aware, the company has launched its smartphone "Honor 8X" on Tuesday.

The new smartphone will be available exclusively on Amazon from 24th October onwards.

Honor 8X is powered by the latest Octa-core Kirin 710 chipset with a 12nm Cortex-A73 generation-based SoC which supports the AI functionality.

The all new 8X comes in three variants - 6GB + 128GB, 6GB + 64GB and 4GB + 64GB with an option of expanding the internal storage up to 400GB using a dedicated MicroSD card Slot.

It is packed with the GPU turbo and graphics processing acceleration technology which gives the best mobile gaming experience, as per the company claims. It is equipped with Dual VoLTE and packs a high capacity 3750mAh large battery.

Honor 8X features both faces unlock and fingerprint sensor.