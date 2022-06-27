Exclusive: Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Powered Smartphones Are Not Coming To India In 2022 News oi-Vivek

The Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ is the latest flagship smartphone processor that seems to take on the likes of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Dimensity 9000+ is a speed binned Dimensity 9000 and is likely to be used by the major smartphone OEMs in the coming days.

The Vivo X80 is currently the only smartphone in the market with the Dimensity 9000 SoC, and a few more brands are expected to launch devices with the Dimensity 9000 SoC in the coming weeks. There are also plenty of speculations regarding the launch of Dimensity 9000+ SoC-powered smartphones in the coming days.

As per our source, India won't get a Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ SoC-powered smartphone anytime soon. In fact, the source also confirmed that one might have to wait till early 2023 to get a Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ SoC-powered smartphone.

The major difference between the Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ and the Dimensity 9000 is the CPU clock speed. The primary core on the Dimensity 9000+ is still based on the ARM Cortex X2 micro architecture and it now goes up to 3.2GHz. The higher clock speed should offer better single-core performance and is also expected to improve gaming performance.

Besides, the Dimensity 9000+ is also one of the first smartphone processors to support LPDDR5x type RAM, which is said to be even more power-efficient than the LPDDR5, and the processor also supports up to 320MP of image processor along with support for video recording.

Welcome to the next level of incredible with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+. #Dimensity9000plus delivers a boost in performance over the Dimensity 9000 & designed to power an edge in gaming, photography, videography, and performance. https://t.co/aM60lyH79P pic.twitter.com/XoYvgkFWeI — MediaTek (@MediaTek) June 22, 2022

Better Than Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC?

The Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ SoC poses a direct threat to the recently announced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. In fact, both processors use the same Cortex X2 micro architecture on the primary core with a peak clock speed of 3.2GHz.

On top of that, both Dimensity 9000+ and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC are fabbed by TSMC using its custom 4nm process. Hence, both processors are expected to have similar power efficiency. Qualcomm's Adreno GPUs have always been ahead of Mediatek's Mali GPU, and we expect a similar result on the latest flagship offerings from Qualcomm and Snapdragon.

