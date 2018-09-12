ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Exclusive: Micromax to soon launch two new smartphones with MediaTek Helio P20 SoC

YU ACE comes with 5.45-inch Full Vision display and it also has 2.5 curved glass on top of the screen for protection.

By

Related Articles

    After launching a new smartphone -- YU ACE under its sub-brand YU domestic handset brand, Micromax is all set to launch eight more smartphones by the end of this financial year.

    Exclusive: Micromax to soon launch two new smartphones

    "We will be launching four products under YU and four products under Micromax by the end of this financial year," Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Micromax Informatics told Gizbot in an interaction.

    "We'll be launching upcoming products in October, November, and January," he added.
    Apart from these smartphones, the Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer also revealed that the company is planning to launch two smartphones running MediaTek Helio P20 processor ranging between Rs.7000 to Rs.11000.

    To recall, the newly launched smartphone YU ACE comes with 5.45-inch Full Vision display and it also has 2.5 curved glass on top of the screen for protection and it also seems that the company is clearly targetting the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi as it teased at the launch with a catchy line, 'Forget Mi. YU decide'.

    "We got a huge order from Chhattisgarh government and our upcoming product lineup will help us to achieve our target," he replied when asked about the competition. Adding to that he said it will take some time but the whole game will change in a quarter.

    For those who are not aware, the newly launched smartphone is powered by quad-core MediaTek MTK 6739 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card and is priced at Rs.5,999.

    Read More About: micromax Mobile news
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 17:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue