Micromax Yu Ace vs Other budget smartphones under Rs. 7,000

Almost a year after the previous Yu brand series, Micromax is back again revitalizing its Yu brand with the new "Micromax Yu Ace". The phone is designed out of the best craft, which indeed looks as one of the best entry level handset. However, there are still some smartphones under Rs. 7,000 which you can consider.
The Micromax Yu Ace features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720 x 1440) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Engineered on the same platform as that of some recent flagship phones, it features narrow bezels and eliminate the home button, while still keeping a sizeable chin.
It's powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage in one variant, and 3GB/32GB on the other. The phone comes with better camera module, which looks justifiable at a price point of Rs. 5,999.
The 2GB/16GB version of the Yu Ace will be available via flash sale on Flipkart on September 6, and again on September 13. Interestingly, its 3GB/32GB version of the device will go on sale later at the end of September.
At the same time you can also look for a device like the 10.or D2. One of the strong aspect of the 10.or D2 is its Sony IMX258 sensor, which captures good details in landscapes. The phone boasts of a trendy 18:9 display, making your multitasking look perfect. You have the Nokia 2.1 that supports fast charging technology as similar as Nokia 5. This handset is especially known due to the quality CPU/GPU and stereo speakers.
To check the details of aforesaid devices and others as well, you can refer our list below.
10.or D2
10.or D2
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 400 nits brightness, Anti-fingerprint coating
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Splash resistant (IPX2)
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB OTG
- 3200mAh (typical) / 3140mAh (minimum)
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
Key Specs
- 5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS
- 2600mAh battery
Coolpad Mega 5A
Coolpad Mega 5A
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9850K processor with Mali 400 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera and secondary 0.3MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Tecno Camon iAce
Tecno Camon iAce
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- HiOS based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Face unlock
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery
Nokia 2.1
Nokia 2.1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
Infinix Smart 2
Infinix Smart 2
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with XOS 3.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash
- Face unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery
Lava Z61
Lava Z61
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.5GHz Quad-core processor
- 1GB / 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition / Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Intex Indie 15
Intex Indie 15
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Dragontrail Glass protection
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
10.or E 32GB
10.or E 32GB
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo.
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3930 (minimum) battery
XOLO Era 2V
XOLO Era 2V
Key Specs
- 5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display With 294 PPI
- 1.25 GHz Quad Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM 4G
- 8MP Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With Dual Flash
- WiFi/Bluetooth
- 3000 MAh Battery
Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2
Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD full-laminated 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with Flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery