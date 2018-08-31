Micromax Yu Ace vs Other budget smartphones under Rs. 7,000

Almost a year after the previous Yu brand series, Micromax is back again revitalizing its Yu brand with the new "Micromax Yu Ace". The phone is designed out of the best craft, which indeed looks as one of the best entry level handset. However, there are still some smartphones under Rs. 7,000 which you can consider.

The Micromax Yu Ace features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720 x 1440) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Engineered on the same platform as that of some recent flagship phones, it features narrow bezels and eliminate the home button, while still keeping a sizeable chin.

It's powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage in one variant, and 3GB/32GB on the other. The phone comes with better camera module, which looks justifiable at a price point of Rs. 5,999.

The 2GB/16GB version of the Yu Ace will be available via flash sale on Flipkart on September 6, and again on September 13. Interestingly, its 3GB/32GB version of the device will go on sale later at the end of September.

At the same time you can also look for a device like the 10.or D2. One of the strong aspect of the 10.or D2 is its Sony IMX258 sensor, which captures good details in landscapes. The phone boasts of a trendy 18:9 display, making your multitasking look perfect. You have the Nokia 2.1 that supports fast charging technology as similar as Nokia 5. This handset is especially known due to the quality CPU/GPU and stereo speakers.

To check the details of aforesaid devices and others as well, you can refer our list below.

10.or D2 Best Price of 10.or D2

Key Specs 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 400 nits brightness, Anti-fingerprint coating

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Splash resistant (IPX2)

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB OTG

3200mAh (typical) / 3140mAh (minimum) Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J2 Core

Key Specs

5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS

2600mAh battery Coolpad Mega 5A Best Price of Coolpad Mega 5A

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio 2.5D Curved Glass display

1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9850K processor with Mali 400 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera and secondary 0.3MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera with

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery Tecno Camon iAce Best Price of Tecno Camon iAce

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

HiOS based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with dual-LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Face unlock

4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery Nokia 2.1 Best Price of Nokia 2.1

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

1GB LPDDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4100mAh battery Infinix Smart 2 Best Price of Infinix Smart 2

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with XOS 3.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash

Face unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery Lava Z61 Best Price of Lava Z61

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.5GHz Quad-core processor

1GB / 2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition / Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Intex Indie 15 Best Price of Intex Indie 15

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Dragontrail Glass protection

1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

Dual SIM

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED Flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery 10.or E 32GB Best Price of 10.or E 32GB

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo.

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3930 (minimum) battery XOLO Era 2V Best Price of XOLO Era 2V

Key Specs

5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display With 294 PPI

1.25 GHz Quad Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual SIM 4G

8MP Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera With Dual Flash

WiFi/Bluetooth

3000 MAh Battery Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 Best Price of Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD full-laminated 2.5D curved glass display

1.3 GHz quad-core processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with Flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery