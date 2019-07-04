Apple iOS 13 Beta Allows Data Transmission Between iPhones Via Cable News oi-Karan Sharma

It seems the upcoming Apple iOS 13 is going to solve all the iPhone users problem. In the latest report, it has been found that with iOS 13 users can transfer data between two iPhones via a direct cable, similar to the one which we use to do with or laptop via LAN cables. The iOS 13 beta was released to the developers on Tuesday. According to developers, this feature can be used when you are setting up a new device or restoring the backup.

As of now, there were only two options to restore old data to a new device. You can download and install a backup directly from a computer with the help of iTunes. Otherwise, you can use iCloud to transfer all the data wirelessly by logging into the same Apple ID.

According to 9to5Mac report the icons which appeared looks similar like an iPhone with Face ID connected to an iPhone with Touch ID via a lightning cable. This clearly means that its a wired transfer which can be used while setting up a new device.

between iOS 13 beta 2 and iOS 13 beta 3, we noticed some new assets in the Setup app - which runs when you set up a new device for the first time or after a reset. These new assets could suggest that Apple is working on a new way to transfer data between devices," reads 9to5Mac report.

If this is going to be true then transferring data from one iPhone to another will be much smoother and faster. This going to solve lots of problems for Apple users. Do note that the iOS 13 is still in beta form and we can't say that what company is going to bring and what they will skip in the final update.

