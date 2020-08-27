Just In
Fixing Broken Display Of Honor Phones Is Now Easy And Affordable: Here’s How
If you own an Honor smartphone with a broken display, it might be the right time to fix it. Honor has come up with a short term offer, where the company is offering discounted screen repairs for select models.
The company is now offering discounts on original spare parts and it even applies for smartphones that are out-of-warranty. Apart from that, the newly installed displays will come with an additional 90 days of warranty, which further sweetens the deal.
This offer is applicable to both Exclusive Service Center and Authorized Multi-brand Service Centers and there is no limit on the number of times that one can replace the screen on the same phone. Similarly, the company is also offering a complimentary battery replacement for most of the models.
Do note that, this offer will be available for devices purchased in India and in foreign as well. On top of the displayed price, one has to pay extra labor charges of Rs. 413. Before visiting a service center, you can call and ensure if the spare part is available for your specific model.
Here is the information on the models that are eligible for discounted screen replacement and an estimated price of the display with and without discount. The offer is applicable for almost all the Honor smartphones that the company has launched over the last few years.
