Fixing Broken Display Of Honor Phones Is Now Easy And Affordable: Here’s How

If you own an Honor smartphone with a broken display, it might be the right time to fix it. Honor has come up with a short term offer, where the company is offering discounted screen repairs for select models.

The company is now offering discounts on original spare parts and it even applies for smartphones that are out-of-warranty. Apart from that, the newly installed displays will come with an additional 90 days of warranty, which further sweetens the deal.

This offer is applicable to both Exclusive Service Center and Authorized Multi-brand Service Centers and there is no limit on the number of times that one can replace the screen on the same phone. Similarly, the company is also offering a complimentary battery replacement for most of the models.

Do note that, this offer will be available for devices purchased in India and in foreign as well. On top of the displayed price, one has to pay extra labor charges of Rs. 413. Before visiting a service center, you can call and ensure if the spare part is available for your specific model.

Here is the information on the models that are eligible for discounted screen replacement and an estimated price of the display with and without discount. The offer is applicable for almost all the Honor smartphones that the company has launched over the last few years.

SCREEN REPLACEMENT

Product Models Color Original Price Promotional Price

Honor 9 Lite Sapphire Blue, Grey, Midnight Black 4036 1316

Honor 8 Lite Midnight Black 3585 1479

Honor 8 Blue 7279 2848

Honor 7A Blue 3728 1233

Honor 8 Smart Black 6124 1920

Honor Play Blue, Black 5276 1651

Honor 9N Black 4636 1489

Honor 9i Black 5366 1367

Honor 7X Blue 4472 1304

Honor 7C Black, Gold 4052 1346

