Honor Watch GS Pro Teased To Debut Soon: Expected Features

Smartwatches have risen in popularity recently. A new smartwatch is set to hit the market to cater to the rising demand. The Honor Watch GS Pro will debut soon, at least in the Chinese market. The Huawei sub-brand has teased the new smartwatch noting that it will release soon and gives a peek about its features.

Honor Watch GS Pro Launch

The teaser poster was shared on Weibo but skips the exact launch date of the new smartwatch. The poster includes a caption that notes the Honor Watch GS Pro will be released soon, "from the city to the outdoors, accompanying you to explore the 10,000 possibilities in life!" For all we know, the new smartwatch will launch in the coming weeks.

Honor Watch GS Pro Expected Features

Honor hasn't revealed the specifications or the features of the new Watch GS Pro. However, the upcoming smartwatch has made a few pitstops at various certification sites, giving us a hint on what to expect. For one, the Honor Watch GS Pro comes with the model number KAN-B19, spotted at the Economic Commission for Europe certification.

Moreover, the poster also reveals that the Honor Watch GS Pro comes with a circular dial design. A couple of physical buttons are spotted on the right side of the dial. Like all smartwatches today, we can expect trackers and sensors like heart rate sensors, step trackers, calories tracker, and more.

Since the poster also teases accompanying the user from the city to outdoors, we can expect a couple of exercise trackers as well. Indoor exercise trackers for lifting weights or running in the park are likely embedded. For outdoor, we can expect hiking and cycling trackers along with GPS support. There could be music support as well, like the Amazfit Stratos 3.

As noted, many details are still missing, especially the precise launch date of the new smartwatch. There could be a couple of special features on the Honor Watch GS Pro, which will likely be teased ahead of the launch. At the same time, it's uncertain if the smartwatch will make it out of the Chinese market to India, especially with the ongoing anti-Chinese campaign.

