ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Honor Watch GS Pro Teased To Debut Soon: Expected Features

    By
    |

    Smartwatches have risen in popularity recently. A new smartwatch is set to hit the market to cater to the rising demand. The Honor Watch GS Pro will debut soon, at least in the Chinese market. The Huawei sub-brand has teased the new smartwatch noting that it will release soon and gives a peek about its features.

    Honor Watch GS Pro Teased To Debut Soon

     

    Honor Watch GS Pro Launch

    The teaser poster was shared on Weibo but skips the exact launch date of the new smartwatch. The poster includes a caption that notes the Honor Watch GS Pro will be released soon, "from the city to the outdoors, accompanying you to explore the 10,000 possibilities in life!" For all we know, the new smartwatch will launch in the coming weeks.

    Honor Watch GS Pro Expected Features

    Honor hasn't revealed the specifications or the features of the new Watch GS Pro. However, the upcoming smartwatch has made a few pitstops at various certification sites, giving us a hint on what to expect. For one, the Honor Watch GS Pro comes with the model number KAN-B19, spotted at the Economic Commission for Europe certification.

    Moreover, the poster also reveals that the Honor Watch GS Pro comes with a circular dial design. A couple of physical buttons are spotted on the right side of the dial. Like all smartwatches today, we can expect trackers and sensors like heart rate sensors, step trackers, calories tracker, and more.

    Since the poster also teases accompanying the user from the city to outdoors, we can expect a couple of exercise trackers as well. Indoor exercise trackers for lifting weights or running in the park are likely embedded. For outdoor, we can expect hiking and cycling trackers along with GPS support. There could be music support as well, like the Amazfit Stratos 3.

    As noted, many details are still missing, especially the precise launch date of the new smartwatch. There could be a couple of special features on the Honor Watch GS Pro, which will likely be teased ahead of the launch. At the same time, it's uncertain if the smartwatch will make it out of the Chinese market to India, especially with the ongoing anti-Chinese campaign.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news smartwatches honor
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 13:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X