Flagship ZTE Axon 10 Pro with F2FS storage system officially launched News oi-Vivek Axon 10 Pro is the first smartphone to use the F2FS file system with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

ZTE, the Chinese smartphone maker has officially launched its latest flagship smartphone, the ZTE Axon 10 Pro and the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G in China. These are the two flagship smartphones from the brand, and here is the complete information about the same, which was announced initially at MWC 2019.

The only difference between the 5G and the non 5G moniker is connectivity, as both smartphones are based on the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, and uses the F2FS file system, which offers better read and write speed compared to the EXT4 file system.

Specifications

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro has a 6.41-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, along with a tiny water-drop notch cut out at the top to house the 20 MP selfie camera. The phone incorporates an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is an optical fingerprint reader, where a camera captures your fingerprints, and analyses the same to unlock the device.

With respect to storage, one can choose between 6, 8, or 12 GB of RAM with 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. The device does feature dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

The main camera unit consists of a 48 MP primary RGB sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, a 20 MP super wide angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens. A 4000 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone, backed by fast charging via USB type-C port. Just like the majority of modern flagship smartphones, the ZTE Axon 10 Pro misses out on a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the phone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with a custom skin on top.

Price and availability

In China, the smartphone will be available from the 7th of May. The base variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage for 3199 Yuan or Rs 32,500, and the high-end variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage retails for 4199 Yuan or Rs 43,000.