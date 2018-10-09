Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Get exciting offers on Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is all set to kick start tomorrow and the platform will offer a huge number of smartphones and other products with lucrative deals and discounts. To mark the festive season Xiaomi has also announced exciting offers on one of its popular device Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain and Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Flipkart CEO had tweeted that the Redmi Note 5 Pro will be up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs 12,999. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with an original price tag of Rs 14,999. This means you get a flat discount of Rs 2,000 which is quite an interesting offer.

Moreover, Flipkart is also offering an additional discount of 10 percent over the effective price to the users who make purchases using HDFC Bank debit or credit card. Users will also be able to choose between Assured Buy Back Plan and Complete Mobile Protection Plan which costs RS 99 each.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Specs and features:

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro packs a 5.99 inches IPS LCD display which offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. There Corning Gorilla Glass up top for added screen protection. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Snapdragon 636 CPU which is paired with Adreno 509 GPU for the graphics. The smartphone is available in two RAM variants i.e 4GB and 6GB RAM variant. The onboard storage on the Redmi Note 5 Pro is 64GB which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

For optics, the smartphone uses a dual rear camera setup which comprises of a 12MP primary lens and 5MP secondary lens. Up front, there is a 20MP camera with LED flash. The camera feature includes HDR, Beautify 4.0, AI-based selfies and more.

So if you are looking for a mid-range smartphone with some power packed feature then do check this deal out. Stay tuned with us for more updates on technology.