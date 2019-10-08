Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Must Check Out Offers on ASUS Smartphones News oi-Rohit Arora

Asus has collaborated with e-commerce giant Flipkart to offer discounts on the company's top-selling smartphones. As part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, the company has announced some really good price cuts on Asus 6Z, Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max M2 and ZenFone Max Pro M1.

Moreover, Asus and Flipkart together are also offering some no cost EMI benefits to the consumers. The benefits on the Asus smartphones can now be availed on Flipkart.com till October 9th, 2019. Let's get into details of all the discounts and offers on Asus smartphones during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale.

Flat Rs. 4, 000 off on 6Z all the variant

Under the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Asus is offering a flat discount of Rs. 4,000 on all the variants of the 6Z smartphone. The regular selling price of the Asus 6Z (6GB + 64GB) is Rs. 31,999 and is now available at Rs. 27,999. Likewise, the 6GB + 128GB variant can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 30,999 and the 8GB + 256GB variant at Rs. 35,999 from its original selling price of Rs. 39,999.

Besides, you can also avail 3 and 6 months 'No Cost EMI' on the Bajaj Finserv credit and debit card from all banks and an additional 10% instant discount on Citi credit and debit cards on the purchase of the Asus 6Z.

Flat Rs. 5,000, Rs. 6, 000 and Rs. 7,000 off on Zenfone 5Z Variants

Asus ZenFone 5Z smartphone will also be available at some great discounts. The company is offering a flat discount of Rs. 5,000 on the 6GB + 64GB variant of the handset, Rs. 6,000 flat discount on the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 7,000 flat discount on the 8GB + 256GB variant of the ZenFone 5Z. This brings down the price of Asus 5Z 6GB + 64GB variant to Rs. 16,999, 6GB + 128 GB to Rs. 18,999 and the flagship 8GB + 256 GB to Rs. 21,999 for the original selling price. The 'No Cost EMI' and 10% instant discount on Citi credit and debit cards is also available on the Asus ZenFone 5Z handset.

Next in line are budget handsets- ZenFone M2 and ZenFone Max Pro M1. The company is offering Rs. 1,000 flat discount on the ZenFone Max M2. The 3GB + 32GB variant of the handset can now be purchased at Rs. 6,999 after the discount. The 4GB + 64GB variant is selling at Rs. 7,499 after the Rs. 1,000 discount.

The discounted price of ZenFone Max Pro M1 variants is Rs. 7,499, Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 11,499 after the flat discount of Rs. 500 on the 3/32GB variant, 4/64GB variant and 6/64GB variant respectively. The 'No cost EMI' on Bajaj Finserv credit and debit card from all banks for a period of 3 and 6 months is also valid on these budget handsets in addition to the 10% Instant discount on Citi credit and debit cards.

The discounts prices on the aforementioned Asus smartphones will be valid till 9th October 00:00:00 till mid-night. Notably, the company hasn't offered any discount on the recently launched gaming smartphone- Asus ROG Phone II. Asus should have announced some offers on the ROG Phone II to make it even more attractive deal for the Indian consumers. Nevertheless, the ROG Phone II is still one-of-the-best deal you can get in sub 40K price-point.

